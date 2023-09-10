Ossiam Has $3.22 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 608.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.3 %

MKTX stock opened at $226.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.27.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.