Ossiam Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ossiam grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

