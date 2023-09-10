Ossiam Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

