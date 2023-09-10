Ossiam Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 476.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 131.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.5% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $429.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

