Ossiam Has $4.80 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ossiam lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,712,000 after acquiring an additional 651,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,462.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

