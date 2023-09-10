Ossiam Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4,404.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,172,000 after acquiring an additional 194,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

