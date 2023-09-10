Ossiam Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 434.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $280.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

