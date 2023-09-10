Ossiam Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after purchasing an additional 793,999 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

DLTR opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

