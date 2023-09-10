Ossiam Has $6.24 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 55,331 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 54,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.