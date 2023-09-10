Ossiam Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ossiam boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1,592.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

NYSE TDG opened at $871.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $883.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

