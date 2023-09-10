Ossiam Has $7.89 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ossiam lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1,996.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $273.58 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.69 and its 200-day moving average is $273.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.