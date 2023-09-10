Ossiam Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $87.61.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.