Ossiam Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.6 %

QRVO stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -584.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

