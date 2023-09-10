Ossiam Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

