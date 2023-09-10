Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

