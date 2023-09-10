Ossiam Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3,237.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

