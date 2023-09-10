Ossiam Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,740,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $6,381,615 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

