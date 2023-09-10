Ossiam Sells 13,047 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ossiam cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 2.0 %

Amgen stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.81.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

