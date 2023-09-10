Ossiam Sells 3,124 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.