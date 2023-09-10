Ossiam Sells 415,066 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415,066 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

