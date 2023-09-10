Ossiam Sells 8,921 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,654 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

