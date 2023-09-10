Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527,097 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

