Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,123 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 197.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $40,267,273. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

