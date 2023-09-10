Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.74

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 15799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $699.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

