Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 2,754,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,817,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $395,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $2,332,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,568.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,319 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

