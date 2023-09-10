PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,391,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 525,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAVmed

PAVmed Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 9,881.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PAVmed by 777.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.