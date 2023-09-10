Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $123.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,878 shares of company stock worth $36,056,897. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

