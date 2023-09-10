Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $76.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

