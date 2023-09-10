Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.47% from the company’s current price.

PL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

