Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $5.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PL. Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.