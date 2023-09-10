Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

Pola Orbis Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Featured Stories

