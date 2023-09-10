Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PORBF
Pola Orbis Price Performance
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pola Orbis
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.