Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 5.6%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 149,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 275,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

