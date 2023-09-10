Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 358,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 196,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

