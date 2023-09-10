Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 10632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $18,415,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,712,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.