Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.35% of Phibro Animal Health worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

