Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $36.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 416,553 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

