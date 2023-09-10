Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $274,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -557.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

