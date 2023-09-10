Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,882 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.14% of REV Group worth $43,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 4,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REV Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 563.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

