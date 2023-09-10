Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $225.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,815. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

