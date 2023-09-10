Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,728 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $159.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.