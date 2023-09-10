Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

