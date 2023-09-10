Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $99.89 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

