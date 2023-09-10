Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $376,294,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

