Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 62,661 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 752,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.06 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $244.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

