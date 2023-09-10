Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

FITB stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

