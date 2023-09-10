Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,100 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

