Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 207,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,300 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.6 %

IBKR opened at $94.46 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $94.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

