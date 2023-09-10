Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $815,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

