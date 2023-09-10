Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 263.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 59.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 290.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

