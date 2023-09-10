Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 692 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,291.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 511.4% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 368,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,026,000 after buying an additional 308,270 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 28,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $417.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

